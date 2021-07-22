Charlamagne Tha God to host new late-night show

"The Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne Tha God just landed a new gig: his own late-night talk show.

The show, which will air on Comedy Central, is called "Tha God's Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey."

The weekly half-hour will revolve around Charlamagne's "culturally fluent take on social issues" and will feature sketches, interviews, and "social experiments."

It's described as going to be "redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black.

Late-show host Stephen Colbert will serve as an executive producer.

The show premiers Sept. 17.

