Charities 'stump' for votes at Festival of Trees

It’s election season in Downtown Atlanta – and the polls are open at the Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park. The issue at (literal) stake? Crowning the winner of this year’s Festival of Trees.

The Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park presents the fifth annual Festival of Trees, officially opening in the hotel lobby today and running through the next six weeks. You’ve probably seen the festival on Good Day Atlanta in the past, but in case you haven’t, here’s how it works – local nonprofit organizations decorate trees throughout the hotel atrium, using the platform to bring awareness to their missions. Visitors then “vote” for their favorite tree by making a monetary donation. Each organization gets to keep the money it raises, and the tree with the most “votes” also wins a $1,000 gift from Ruth’s Chris Steak House Restaurants.

So, now that you’re educated, are you ready to head to the polls and cast your ballot? The Embassy Suites Atlanta Centennial Olympic Park is located at 267 Marietta Street Northwest in Atlanta, and the trees will be on-display through January 1st. The hotel’s atrium is open 24-7, and Festival visitors may park at the hotel for free.

Most people probably wouldn’t consider me a political reporter – but when it comes to an election like this one, I never miss a chance to interview the “candidates” and listen to a few (ahem) “stump” speeches. Click the video player to check out our morning taking in the Festival of Trees!