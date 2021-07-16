Charges filed over disturbing social media post showing juvenile

article

Police said they have arrested three people after a disturbing social media post was brought to investigator’s attention.

Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, and Brittney Monique Mills, 35, were all charged with cruelty to children. Richards-Nwankwo faces an additional charge of battery.

Atlanta police were first alerted to the post "depicting maltreatment of a juvenile" on June 17. Within 24 hours, investigators said they were able to locate the juvenile and all those involved. The child was placed into protective custody with the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services.

"The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable. We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place. Our investigators worked hard to identify those involved and to gather the evidence needed to place each behind bars and we are thankful for their work," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a statement.

Investigators said the video which was posted in June shows a young man with the word "ga-" shaved on the side of his head, and also shows people yelling at and hitting the young man. According to the police report, someone in the video was yelling at the boy, "You still doing gay s---. You think I cut this in your head for no reason?"

Warrants were taken out for all three individuals and have since been arrested.

All three were booked into the Fulton County jail.

