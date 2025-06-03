Chamblee police names department's 1st-ever LGBT Liason

The Chamblee Police Department has launched a new initiative aimed at building a stronger relationship between the department and the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The LGBT Liason Program is designed to foster communication and ensure that the department is responsive to the needs and concerns of residents.

The backstory:

Chamblee Chief of Police Michael Dieppa has designated Officer Brandon White as the department's first LGBT Liason.

In February 2012, White was ambushed by men shouting homophobic slurs at him on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta. Within days, a video of the attack went viral, garnering attention across the globe. The police were successful in apprehending the attackers, two of whom were convicted of hate crimes.

After a long recovery, White is now protecting others as a police officer in Chamblee.

What they're saying:

"We are committed to making sure every resident feels safe, respected, and heard," Dieppa said. "The LGBT Liaison Program is our continued effort to build trust, ensure equitable treatment, and create a more welcoming city for all."

Officer Brandon White receiving the 2024 Dennis Dougherty Award from theMatthew Shephard Foundation. (Chamblee Police Department)

"Having the support of my Chief and Command Staff to designate me in this role is extremely incredible," said Officer Brandon White. "My goal is to make this an accredited program and establish partnerships that will help the program expand over time."

What you can do:

Authorities say White will serve as a bridge between the department and the LGBT community, providing a direct point of contact for people who need support, resources, or assistance.

"The training is not just for law enforcement, it’s also for civilians," White said. "I want to encourage more people to go to the trainings and learn what it means to be a LGBT Liaison and learn how we can continue to work together and bridge these gaps within the diverse communities that we have.