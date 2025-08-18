Chamblee manhunt ends with arrest in homicide case

article

The Brief Officers spotted Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio around 1:50 p.m. while patrolling Hickory Road in Chamblee. Meza Ignacio was arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail. Police said he shot and killed a man at a family gathering inside an apartment on Buford Highway.



The man accused in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Buford Highway has been arrested, police said.

What we know:

Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio, 31, faces charges of murder, cruelty to children first degree, cruelty to children third degree, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property.

Police had asked the public for help finding Meza Ignacio after the shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers spotted him on Monday around 1:50 p.m. while patrolling Hickory Road in Chamblee and took him into custody. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

The backstory:

Officers were called to an apartment in the 3600 block of Buford Highway just before 3 a.m. Sunday. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Meza Ignacio and the victim had been drinking together when an argument broke out over Meza Ignacio having a gun. Police said he then shot the victim.

Brookhaven Police told FOX 5 the shooting happened during a family gathering at the victim’s sister’s apartment. Meza Ignacio, described as a family friend, is not related to the victim.

The incident also unfolded in front of the victim’s niece and nephews, which led to the cruelty to children charges, according to investigators.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 404-637-0600.