Chamblee High School stages a powerful 'Fiddler'

This weekend, Chamblee High School will raise the curtain on its production of the Broadway classic "Fiddler on the Roof" — and the school’s drama director says the show is a perfect example of just how powerful theatre can be when it’s open to everyone.

"Fiddler on the Roof" opened on Broadway back in 1964, but Chamblee OnStage director Linda Lirette says there’s a timely reason for staging it now.

"Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise," says Lirette. "And I think that one of the greatest ways that we can combat hatred is by knowing each other, knowing our neighbors. And so, a show that lets us relate to people that are being ‘othered’ and identify with them is a path towards peace."

And that dedication to inclusivity and representation also led to a key casting choice. J.C. Quinby plays "The Fiddler" of the title; he’s a junior with Down syndrome, and this is his first time being in a full-length musical.

"I’m working very hard to improve myself," says J.C. about being part of the show.

His role is a crucial one, symbolizing the endurance of the human spirit.

"I felt it was really important that the person that we chose to represent that could do a really wonderful job of showing both joy and sadness, and just all of the feelings that we have as humans," says Lirette.

Of course, just days out from opening night, one of those feelings is butterflies. For J.C., of course … but even more for his dad.

"A mix of terror, but excitement," laughs Douglas Quinby, when asked how he’ll feel on opening night. "He’s always said, ‘Dad, I want to be an actor, a singer, and a professional wrestler.’ I don’t know much about professional wrestling, but we thought, ‘Hey, let’s try out for the school play.’"

And Dad better get used to those feelings. Because in the words of a famous "Fiddler" song, this might just become a "Tradition."

"I want to be back in drama again," says J.C. "I do!"

"Fiddler on the Roof" opens at Chamblee High School Thursday, Feb. 23 and runs through Saturday the 25; showtimes are 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and students, and may be purchased here.