Dunwoody teens detained on early morning pursuit to Waffle House, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Dunwoody
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Teens arrested for Dunwoody chase (Credit: Dunwoody Police Department) (Supplied)

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police detained eight juveniles ranging from ages 13- to 17-years-old early Wednesday morning. Police said the teens were caught speeding and attempting to flee from an officer trying to stop them.

Around 2 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Kings Down Road spotted the teens exiting the neighborhood at a high speed.

Initially, the officer pursued the vehicle under suspicion that its occupants may have been involved in criminal activity.

When that officer caught up to the car in a driveway, eight individuals fled the car. All of them were caught and detained.

The teens told police they snuck out of the house and were on their way to Waffle House. 

"Unfortunately, they decided to run from the police and were caught, thus placing them on Santa’s last minute naughty list," a spokesperson for the department posted, referring to the incident, on Facebook.

"Parents, please talk to your children as they are off from school for the holidays and ensure they are not out causing problems," the post continued. "If they are, expect to be woken from your sleep by a phone call or knock on the door from officers."