Masked men steal SUV at a gunpoint from Snellville convenience store

A man was carjacked at gunpoint after he walked out of a convenience store. It happened on December 7 on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville. The crooks are on the run and the police need help to find them.

Police posted a chilling surveillance photo of one of the men pointing a gun at the victim moments before stealing his SUV.

Police say the victim left his keys in the 2014 Jeep Compass. "He left his vehicle running at a local convenience store," said Sgt. Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The man got back into the SUV. But police say two men, at least one wearing a mask, were inside. "One of the suspects told the victim, ‘I’m going to take your vehicle’. When the victim confronts him and tells him he’s not going to take his vehicle, that’s when the suspect becomes more verbally abusive toward him and the gun is displayed," Pihera said.

The crooks drove off.

Robert Bartolotta manages the convenience store. He says he spoke with the man in the mask earlier that night. "Somebody wearing a mask came up to my window and asked me, ‘Do you have $5 I can get?’" Bartolotta said.

Bartolotta says he left work just a short time before the carjacking. "It could’ve been me, yes. If I would’ve left three minutes later, I would’ve been on the side of the building with the people who robbed the car. It was very scary."

Police describe the men as 5-feet-8-inches to 6-feet tall with medium builds. One wore a red jacket. The other wore a black jacket with a hood. Police say they appear to be in their early 20s. Police are looking for a 2014 Jeep Compass, with license plate number P8R-I0T1. Contact the police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta if you have any information on this incident.