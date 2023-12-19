Gwinnett County police looking for carjackers with gun

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Gwinnett County Police Department's Robbery Unit is seeking assistance in identifying two individuals involved in a carjacking incident that occurred on Dec. 7.

Police say the victim had left his vehicle running while inside a convenience store on Centerville Highway in unincorporated Snellville. Upon returning to his car, he encountered the carjackers, and one of them pulled out a gun.

The stolen vehicle is a 2014 Jeep Compass with the tag number P8RI0T1. It is distinguishable by several identifiable stickers on the back. It was last seen heading towards Annistown Road on Ross Road.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404.577.8477.