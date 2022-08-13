Cellphone video shows bystanders trying to render aid to Odyssey Lounge shooting victims

Atlanta Police were busy early Saturday morning investigating two separate crime scenes they say stemmed from the same deadly shooting at Odyssey Lounge in Atlanta.

When police got to the lounge around 3:15 a.m., they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A third victim was identified at a quick trip gas station not far from the initial scene.

"Upon arrival officers located one male in the parking lot that was pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel. We also have another victim that had a graze wound to his leg," said Major Carlo Peek with the Atlanta Police Department.

They believe the incident started as an argument over a blocked vehicle in the parking lot.

"Possibly a vehicle being blocked in. Again, that’s all preliminary at this time. Investigators are following up with the victims at the hospital and on scene to try to get a better picture of what actually happened," Peek told reporters on scene.

Cell phone video from a witness shows bystanders outside the lounge trying to render aid to two of the three men who’d been shot moments before.

"Just take your shirt off and tie it around your wound alright…get your shirt and tie that around your wound," a man’s voice can be heard saying in the video.

One of the men, who worked security at the lounge, can be heard in the video directing others in the parking lot to call 911 as the now deceased victim was still breathing.

"He still breathing? Alright call AMS! Call the police, call AMS bruh! Call the police we need a medic right now!" he shouted.

That man did not make it.

The other two victims with gunshot wounds to the leg were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Atlanta Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

APD officials didn’t have any additional information to share about a suspect at this time or the victims but if you have any more information contact detectives with the Atlanta Police Department