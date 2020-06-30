Celebrities 'buy out' Slutty Vegan for a day after online backlash for helping children of Rayshard Brooks

article

Several notable celebrities stood in solidarity with an Atlanta restaurant after receiving backlash for helping the children of Rayshard Brooks.

Aisha "Pinky" Cole, who owns the popular Slutty Vegan restaurant, offered scholarships to Rayshard Brooks' four children earlier this month after she said she saw the pain Brook’s widow, Tomika, showed following the shooting.

Clark Atlanta officials said the scholarships are worth more than $600,000 and will cover full tuition, meals, room, and board for all four children when they are prepared to head off to college.

Rayshard Brooks, 27 (Photo: Family).

She also gave Tomika a new car and life insurance.

After the announcement came out on June 20, the restaurant had come under an online attack with a myriad of false reviews to Yelp, Google Business page, and other online business listing services.

To counter the false claims, several celebrities said they “bought out” the restaurant for the day so customers could flood those services with the honest truth, not politics.

Long lines outside the Slutty Vegan restaurant in Atlanta on June 30, 2020. (FOX 5)

TV personality Alani Nicole "La La" Anthony, rapper Ludacris, actress Gabrielle Union Wade, and NBA star Chris Paul paid for all the food for customers on Tuesday, making a usually long line even longer.

A line formed well out the food at the “hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers” located at the corner of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW and Ontario Avenue SW.

Prior to Tuesday’s event, loyal customers, after hearing about the negative online campaign, flooded review services with tens of thousands of real reviews.