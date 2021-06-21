Celeb hosts get candid on FOX SOUL’s 'Cocktails With Queens'

Sometimes the best things in life are unplanned. And television host and radio personality Claudia Jordan says that’s exactly the case with the hit FOX SOUL series "Cocktails With Queens."

"‘Cocktails With Queens’ started off with four friends getting together for cocktails on one episode," Jordan says. "And it was so epic and so natural, and it just gelled so perfectly, people started saying, ‘Why did no-one think of this before?’"

"Cocktails With Queens" airs on streaming network FOX SOUL Mondays at 10 p.m., and features Jordan along with LisaRaye McCoy, Vivica A. Fox, and Syleena Johnson getting candid while discussing hot topics in entertainment and current events.

For Jordan, the key to the show’s success is engaging in honest and unfiltered dialogue.

"It’s four accomplished women that are celebrities that usually give PC, perfectly-crafted, publicist-written answers. But we’re not like that," Jordan says.

Co-host McCoy agrees and says the differing viewpoints of each host always result in lively conversation.

"I like the individuality between us," McCoy says. "Claudia is who she is; she’s a journalist. This is what she’s been doing, this is what we know her as … she’s a beautiful talking brain. Vivica, she’s iconic; we know her. She knows politics very well. Syleena, she’s the spiritual one. She’s the mom, she’s the wife, you know? She’s the reason. Me? I’m just blah! I’m more like, tough homegirl but with a soft inside."

_____

