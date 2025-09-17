Cedartown man sentenced to 35 years in Heard County killing

The Brief Brody Nichols was sentenced to 35 years for voluntary manslaughter and cruelty to children after shooting Hunter Barrows 12 times in front of witnesses, including Barrows' daughter. Nichols was initially indicted for malice murder, but the jury convicted him of the lesser charge of manslaughter and cruelty to children. The case highlights the commitment of the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to prosecute violent crime and support victims and families.



A Cedartown man was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison after a Heard County jury convicted him of voluntary manslaughter and cruelty to children in the first degree.

What we know:

Brody Nichols received his sentence Sept. 17 from Superior Court Judge Erica Tisinger, according to the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Nichols had been indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and cruelty to children, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser manslaughter charge along with cruelty to children.

Prosecutors said the case stemmed from a Dec. 27, 2023, shooting at a home on Roosterville Road. Deputies with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office found the victim, Hunter Barrows, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head in the living room.

Evidence presented at trial included witness testimony, Nichols’ own statements and a video recording of the shooting. Investigators said Nichols had been in a relationship with a woman who was also involved with Barrows. That evening, the woman told Nichols to move out. While collecting his belongings, Nichols retrieved a gun from his truck, went back inside and shot Barrows 12 times in the face. The shooting happened in front of several witnesses, including Barrows’ 3-year-old daughter.

What they're saying:

"This case serves as an example of the West Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office’s commitment to the prosecution of violent crime in our community while supporting the victims and their families throughout the criminal process," the office said in a release. "This case also shows the diligent efforts of the Heard County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI, who continue to work endlessly to protect our community and prosecute violent offenders."