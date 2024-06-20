CDK Global struck by major cyberattack, impacting over 15,000 U.S. auto dealerships

article

CDK Global, a software and data provider that services thousands of auto dealerships across the country, was hit by a cyberattack on Wednesday.

More than 15,000 car dealerships across the U.S. were impacted, with 250 dealers in Georgia among them.

The cyberattack had dealerships doing things the old-fashioned way.

'When you pull in to get an oil change, we write your repair order up and that repair order has got a lot of data on it, like your name, your information, your car's information, how many quarts of oil it takes, and all the various information, and we keep up with that. So, yesterday, we had to go to paper,' said William Strickland, owner of Bellamy Strickland Chevrolet.

The system went down around 2 a.m. Eastern time, but some functions were restored by the afternoon.

A cyberattack on CDK Global has impacted tens of thousands of car dealerships across the country. (FOX 5)

In a statement on Wednesday, a representative for CDK said they were continuing to conduct extensive tests on their applications and get them back online as soon as possible.

Third-party cybersecurity experts were also brought in to assist in the restoration.