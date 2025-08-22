CDC shooting: Officer David Rose to be remembered with memorial service

The Brief A memorial service for DeKalb County Officer David Rose will be held at the First Baptist Church Atlanta on Friday morning. Rose was the first to respond when a shooter opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta earlier this month. The 33-year-old former Marine leaves behind two children and had another on the way.



Family, friends, and members of the public will gather in Dunwoody today to remember the life of Officer David Rose, the DeKalb County police officer killed earlier this month while responding to a shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.

Rose, a 33-year-old former U.S. Marine. had been on the force only a few months when he was killed while on duty. His wife was pregnant with their third child at the time of his death.

What we know:

The service will take place at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Atlanta, located at 4400 North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.

"Officer Rose dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community," said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. "We welcome residents to join us on August 22 to honor his service, reflect on his legacy, and stand with his family and our law enforcement community."

The ceremony is open to the public. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to arrive early for parking and security screening. On-site parking will be available, with staff directing traffic.

FOX 5 Atlanta will livestream the service for those unable to attend on the FOX 5 Youtube page and on this story.

Officer David Rose (DeKalb County Police Department)

The backstory:

The shooting happened outside the CDC's headquarters in Atlanta on Aug. 8.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 30-year-old Joseph Patrick White opened fire on the CDC's headquarters because he believed the COVID-19 vaccine made him ill.

A memorial for DeKalb County Police Officer David Rose grows outside of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Roybal campus located along Clifton Road in Atlanta during a visit by director Dr. Susan Monarez on Aug. 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

More than 200 bullets hit four buildings on the Royal campus off Briarcliff Road in the North Druid Hills area of DeKalb County.

White killed himself during a confrontation with other police officers, the GBI says. More than 500 shell casings were recovered after the incident.

Security video indicates "a very high likelihood" that White tried to enter the CDC's campus two days before the shooting.

The attack is still under investigation.

What you can do:

Multiple GoFundMe accounts have been set up to help Rose's family as they mourn their loss.