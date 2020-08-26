CDC revises guidelines for COVID-19 testing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published its revised COVID-19 testing guidelines this week.

According to the new guidelines, people who have been in close contact with an infected person "do not necessarily need a test" if they do not have symptoms.

The guideline recommends people who have underlying conditions get tested. The agency also says people who are advised to get tested by their doctor or local or state officials should do so.

Some medical experts expressed concern over these changes.

"It's not how I would treat my patients or my family," said Dr. Andrew Reisman, a physician, and president of the Medical Association of Georgia.

He said this change goes against what we know about the virus.

"The information that we have to date is that you can pass the disease without having the symptoms yourself and be a carrier per se," Dr. Reisman said.

He said he's seen a number of asymptomatic people at his office. In fact, the CDC has said as many as 40 percent of those infected show no symptoms.

According to an email sent out by officials with the US Department of Health and Human Services, this change was made to "reflect current evidence and the best public health interventions."

HHS officials also said the decision came out of meetings of the White House Coronavirus task force.

What's lacking, according to Dr. Reisman, is the evidence to support the change.

"Where that information came from and how the study was organized and put together to come to that conclusion," Dr. Reisman said.

For now, he hopes people continue to get tested if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus and wear a mask.

"I think that's our best bet to keep this under control. I think the more people that do that, the less spread we're going to have. and I think it'll keep our numbers a little better controlled," Dr. Reisman said.

