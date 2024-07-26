CDC officials warning about rising dengue fever cases in Georgia

The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting a growing number of cases of dengue fever infections in Georgia.

The agency says the disease is the most common mosquito-borne infection worldwide.

There have been almost 2,900 cases of the viral infection in the United States so far in 2024 - nearly as many as were reported in all of 2023. The CDC says there has also been a record number of cases worldwide.

In Georgia, there have been 20 reported cases - up from 16 earlier in July.

What is dengue?

Spread by mosquitoes, most cases of dengue in the United States are associated with travel to areas like the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, or other areas with high risk for tourists.

The CDC says most people never know if they have dengue because of a lack of symptoms.

For the 1 in 4 people who do feel sick after becoming infected, symptoms include fever, headache, skin itching and rash, vomiting, and muscle and joint pains.

In rare cases, people may get severe dengue, a medical emergency that can quickly get worse. Symptoms of this include belly pain, persistent vomiting, a bleeding nose or gums, and vomiting blood.

If you have any symptoms, talk to your doctor and share your recent travel history.