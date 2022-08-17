CDC: Monkeypox cases in Georgia pass 1,000

Cases of monkeypox in Georgia have topped 1,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday morning, the case count in Georgia was 1,013. In the U.S., 49 of 50 states had recorded at least one case. Georgia has the fourth most cases of any state behind New York, California and Texas. In the United States on Wednesday morning, there were 12,689 total confirmed monkeypox and orthopoxvirus cases.

Health officials say the chance of contracting the disease from a contaminated surface is low, but using the same clothing, towels or sheets as an infected person is riskier.

Vaccines are in high demand, but the supply is still scarce.

"I know it's going to spread like wildfire it's good that we got protected sooner than later," said Gian Paul Graziosi, a student who was vaccinated at an Atlanta-area clinic.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illnesses may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

The disease can be spread through close, personal, skin-to-skin contact including direct contact with rashes or sores, contact with objects or fabric that have been used by someone with monkeypox, or respiratory droplets or oral fluids.

A two-dose vaccine, Jynneos, is approved for monkeypox in the U.S. The government has more doses of an older smallpox vaccine — ACAM2000 — that could also be used, but that vaccine is considered to have a greater risk of side effects and is not recommended for people who have HIV.

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider, even if you do not believe you have had contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

