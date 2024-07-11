CBD cafe crook sought by Atlanta police after July 1 burglary

article

The Atlanta Police Department's Burglary Unit is seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a burglary on July 1 at the Frenchy CBD Café, located at 1099 Boulevard SE.

Around 10:43 p.m., officers responded to a report of a business burglary and found broken glass at the scene. The café owner provided surveillance footage confirming that several items were stolen.

Anyone with information can submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). A reward of up to $2,000 is available.