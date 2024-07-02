Caution advised for seniors still taking daily aspirin

Many seniors across the U.S. continue a daily aspirin regimen to reduce their cardiovascular disease risk. However, this practice is only recommended for certain high-risk patients. While aspirin can thin the blood and prevent blood clots, it also carries the risk of excessive bleeding.

Dr. Villano has an important warning. "The bottom line is that many older folks are still taking a baby aspirin because someone in the past told them it could prevent a heart attack," he explained. "The latest studies indicate that the risk outweighs the benefit if you don't have underlying coronary disease. If you have plaque, stents, or other conditions, there may be a role for baby aspirin, but this is a case where you really want professional guidance."

Dr. Villano emphasized the risks of taking aspirin without a doctor's recommendation. "You can bleed into your head, have stomach bleeding, and other complications that could land you in the hospital or worse. There's an old saying, 'He or she who treats themselves treats a fool.' When it comes to baby aspirin, you want a professional to assess your risks and decide if it's necessary."

In the age of WebMD and the internet, self-treatment has become common but risky. Dr. Villano stressed the importance of expert advice. "Just like you wouldn't represent yourself in court, you shouldn't make significant health decisions without consulting a professional. The doctor-patient relationship is critical."