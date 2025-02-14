Catoosa County deputy arrested for theft from 2nd job at a church

The Brief Former Lt. Keith Cantrell, 42, was arrested and charged with theft by deception, criminal attempt to commit theft by deception, and violation of oath by a public officer. Investigators say Cantrell submitted invoices for security work at a church that he never performed. He was terminated from the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 13.



A former lieutenant with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office requested a GBI investigation on Feb. 6, after allegations surfaced that Keith Cantrell had stolen funds through deceptive means while working off-duty security at a local church.

Investigators determined that Cantrell had submitted timesheets and invoices for security services he never performed, collecting payments for shifts he did not work. Additionally, he attempted to receive further payments for services that were never rendered.

As a result of the investigation, Cantrell was arrested and booked into the Catoosa County Jail.

What's next:

The case remains under active investigation. Once complete, it will be forwarded to the Catoosa County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Calhoun at (706) 624-1424 or submit anonymous tips by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.