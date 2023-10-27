Catersville High School teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

article

A teacher at Catersville High School has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a student at the school, police said.

Mark Mathison was taken into custody Friday by Cartersville police and GBI agents. Authorities say the arrest stems from a tip they received on Oct. 20 of a possible sexual assault of a Catersville High student by a teacher.

Mathison is charged with felony improper sexual contact by an employee, felony sexual exploitation of children, and misdemeanor obscene telephone contact.

He was being held at the Bartow County jail pending a bond hearing.

