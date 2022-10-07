Casue of fire at Buckhead Tin Lizzy's ruled accidental, investigators say

Fire investigators determined a blaze that destroyed part of a popular Buckhead restaurant originated from electrical wires.

Tin Lizzy's Cantina on Piedmont Road caught fire in the morning on Sept. 20. Investigators came to the conclusion based on evidence and statements from witnesses.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department crews went at around 5:50 a.m. to Piedmont and Roswell Road and found the building's left side covered with heavy fire.

Crews worked to put out the massive blaze and were able to prevent the building from being a total loss, however, the building's left side was destroyed.

Officials say part of the building's structure might have helped stop the flames from spreading.

An Instagram post on the brand's account said there are plans for the Buckhead restaurant to re-open, but there was no timetable.

Fire Investigators ruled the fire was accidental.