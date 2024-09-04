Casting Call for Sept. 4, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

BACKGROUND/EXTRAS

1. Project: Celebrity Crime Series

Casting : Actors who resemble Mike Tyson, Don King, Tupac Shakur, & Michael K. Williams

Filming : 9/7 - 9/12 (subject to change) in Atlanta

Compensation : PAID

Submission :Email: Subject line : Role you are submitting for :Email: DCSeriescasting@gmail.com : Role you are submitting for

Email: DCSeriescasting@gmail.com

Subject line: Role you are submitting for

2. Project: Netflix His & Hers

Casting : Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming : September - December in Dahlonega, Stone Mountain, and Conyers

Compensation : PAID

Submission :Apply at: :Apply at: hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database

Apply at: hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database

3. Project: New Reality Design Show

Casting : REAL PEOPLE, ages 18+ with interesting stories and deserving of a room makeover

Filming : Early October in Atlanta

Notes : No major construction, only cosmetic changes (no kitchens or bathrooms)

Submission :Email: Subject line : MAKEOVERInclude: Name, phone number, and a photo of the room you’d like made over :Email: destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.com : MAKEOVERInclude: Name, phone number, and a photo of the room you’d like made over

Email: destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.com

Subject line : MAKEOVER

Include: Name, phone number, and a photo of the room you’d like made over

4. Project: Reelshort App: "My 5 Kick A* Brothers"*

Casting : Bodyguards, Military Types, Party Guests, Restaurant Patrons, Reporters, Friends of the Lead, Shirtless Guys

Filming : Now through 9/17 in Atlanta and Marietta

Compensation : PAID

Submission :Apply at: :Apply at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

Apply at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

5. Project: Unnamed TV Movie

Casting : 80s Trendy NYC patrons, ages 18+, any ethnicity, can play teenagers and others

Filming : 9/10 - 9/30 in Atlanta

Compensation : PAID

Submission :Email: Subject line : BEAT CASTING :Email: destinationcastingextras@gmail.com : BEAT CASTING

Email: destinationcastingextras@gmail.com

Subject line: BEAT CASTING

JOBS

(None at this time)

NEWS/NETWORKING

1. WIFTA - Short Film Showcase