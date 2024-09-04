Expand / Collapse search

Casting Call for Sept. 4, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

By Tess Hammock and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 8:42am EDT
Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

BACKGROUND/EXTRAS

1. Project: Celebrity Crime Series

  • Casting: Actors who resemble Mike Tyson, Don King, Tupac Shakur, & Michael K. Williams
  • Filming: 9/7 - 9/12 (subject to change) in Atlanta
  • Compensation: PAID
  • Submission:Email: DCSeriescasting@gmail.comSubject line: Role you are submitting for
  • Email: DCSeriescasting@gmail.com
  • Subject line: Role you are submitting for

2. Project: Netflix His & Hers

3. Project: New Reality Design Show

  • Casting: REAL PEOPLE, ages 18+ with interesting stories and deserving of a room makeover
  • Filming: Early October in Atlanta
  • Notes: No major construction, only cosmetic changes (no kitchens or bathrooms)
  • Submission:Email: destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.comSubject line: MAKEOVERInclude: Name, phone number, and a photo of the room you’d like made over
  • Email: destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.com
  • Subject line: MAKEOVER
  • Include: Name, phone number, and a photo of the room you’d like made over

4. Project: Reelshort App: "My 5 Kick A* Brothers"*

  • Casting: Bodyguards, Military Types, Party Guests, Restaurant Patrons, Reporters, Friends of the Lead, Shirtless Guys
  • Filming: Now through 9/17 in Atlanta and Marietta
  • Compensation: PAID
  • Submission:Apply at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
  • Apply at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com

5. Project: Unnamed TV Movie

JOBS

(None at this time)

NEWS/NETWORKING

1. WIFTA - Short Film Showcase

  • Partnership: Georgia Production Partnership and SCAD
  • Date: Saturday, September 21
  • Location: SCAD Show
  • Time: 10 AM
  • Details: Panel Discussions, Film Screenings, Networking, and more!
  • Tickets: Available at eventbrite.com