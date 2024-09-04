Casting Call for Sept. 4, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.
Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.
BACKGROUND/EXTRAS
1. Project: Celebrity Crime Series
- Casting: Actors who resemble Mike Tyson, Don King, Tupac Shakur, & Michael K. Williams
- Filming: 9/7 - 9/12 (subject to change) in Atlanta
- Compensation: PAID
- Submission:Email: DCSeriescasting@gmail.comSubject line: Role you are submitting for
2. Project: Netflix His & Hers
- Casting: Any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+
- Filming: September - December in Dahlonega, Stone Mountain, and Conyers
- Compensation: PAID
- Submission:Apply at: hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database
3. Project: New Reality Design Show
- Casting: REAL PEOPLE, ages 18+ with interesting stories and deserving of a room makeover
- Filming: Early October in Atlanta
- Notes: No major construction, only cosmetic changes (no kitchens or bathrooms)
- Submission:Email: destinationcastingsubmissions@gmail.comSubject line: MAKEOVERInclude: Name, phone number, and a photo of the room you’d like made over
4. Project: Reelshort App: "My 5 Kick A* Brothers"*
- Casting: Bodyguards, Military Types, Party Guests, Restaurant Patrons, Reporters, Friends of the Lead, Shirtless Guys
- Filming: Now through 9/17 in Atlanta and Marietta
- Compensation: PAID
- Submission:Apply at: Apply.CastingAllTalent.com
5. Project: Unnamed TV Movie
- Casting: 80s Trendy NYC patrons, ages 18+, any ethnicity, can play teenagers and others
- Filming: 9/10 - 9/30 in Atlanta
- Compensation: PAID
- Submission:Email: destinationcastingextras@gmail.comSubject line: BEAT CASTING
JOBS
(None at this time)
NEWS/NETWORKING
1. WIFTA - Short Film Showcase
- Partnership: Georgia Production Partnership and SCAD
- Date: Saturday, September 21
- Location: SCAD Show
- Time: 10 AM
- Details: Panel Discussions, Film Screenings, Networking, and more!
- Tickets: Available at eventbrite.com