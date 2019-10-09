Casting Call: October 9, 2019

article

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page. Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.

The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.

Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.

Just keep resubmitting yourself.If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.comFind streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Marinella–Hume Casting

“OPEN CALL” for Multiple Film & TV Projects

* Seeking “Paid Extras” at this Open Call.

* Where: 4th Annual Conyers Latin Festival

1064 Culpepper Dr., Conyers, Ga. 30094

* When: THIS SUNDAY - OCTOBER 13th // 12pm – 7pm (Rain or Shine)

* Come Groomed & Camera-ready to have your picture taken.

* If you can't attend, apply online marinellahumecasting.com

Hylton Casting

“American Soul” (2nd Season)

(1975 – PERIOD PIECE)

* Men & Women of All Sizes & Ethnicities for Multiple Upcoming Scenes. 18yrs & Older

* Taping in Atlanta: NOW thru November 2019

* To submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/submission/extras

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Campaign Supporters” 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT: Name, Age, Contact Info – 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Shoots: November 1st & 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Hylton Casting

“Divorce Court” (TV)

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping in Atlanta: Now thru November 2019 (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: Hyltoncasting.com/DivorceCourtAudience

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORHOOD KIDS)

* Seeking: “KIDS” of All Shapes, Sizes and Ethnicities. 7 – 10yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Alieu The Dreamer” (Film) DreamerExtrasCasting@gmail.com

(KEEPING THE FAITH)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Evangelicals” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “EVANGELICAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(NEIGHBORS)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(BABIES)

* Seeking: Caucasian Infant or Twin Babies 3 – 6 Months Old

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “BABY” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(POLICE or EX-MILITARY TYPES)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Police Officers” 30 - 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “POLICE” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(LAWYER)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys’ 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “ATTORNEY” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“Big Red” (TV) Red@centralcasting.com

(BABIES)

* Caucasian Baby Boys or Girls (Single, Twin, Triplets or Combos) 6 Months & Under

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 3 Current Photos, Age, Sex and Parents Contact Info.

* Shoots: TBA

* Put “BABY or BABIES” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Seeking: Real “Choir Singers” of All Ages & Ethnicities , who look like HS Students.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “CHOIR” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login