Casting Call: October 23, 2019

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/an Evening Gown, Cocktail Dress or Tuxedo

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Monday November 11th

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(PROTECT AND SERVE)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities w/experience as Police and Military 21yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots: THIS FRIDAY – Oct. 25th

* Put “Special Ability BG ” in subject line.

CL Casting

“Buddy Cop Movie” (Film) Submissions@catrettcasting.com

(Starring: Will Smith)

Casting 2 types of ladies!

* 1. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Fit-Athletic Build”

* 2. Casting a Female, ages 20-40s – All Ethnicities w/a “Tough Intimidating look”

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Monday October 28th

* Put “PRISON GUARD” in subject line

CL Casting

“Buddy Cop Movie” (Film) Submissions@catrettcasting.com

(Starring: Martin Lawrence)

* Seeking Fit & Muscular Males of All Ethnicities w/Tactical experience ages 20 – 40’s

**MUST List All Military Experience & Tactical Training

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Tuesday October 29th

* Put “TACTICAL” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(Staring: Kirstie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Sizes, Ethnicities to portray “Neighbors” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “NEIGHBORS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

* Men & Women of All Shapes and Ethnicities to portray “Parishioners” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “PARISHIONERS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(KARATE KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) w/ Martial Arts – Karate experience .

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Karate Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KARATE KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(SCHOOL KIDS)

* Boys & Girls of All Ethnicities (7 - 12yrs) to portray “ School Kids ”.

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Parents Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “KIDS” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled Lifetime Movie” (TV) YCTMDextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Kristie Alley)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Attorneys & Courthouse BG” 30 – 50yrs

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Professional Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURT” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Horror Movie” (Film) extrascastingatl@gmail.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 26yrs) who still look like “HS Students”

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18yrs & Older) who still look like HS Students.

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “HS STUDENTS” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “ Georgia Department of Labor ” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login