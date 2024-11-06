Casting Call for Nov. 6, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Project: "I Love Boosters"

Casting: Asian or Chinese descendants to play factory workers fighting for higher pay and better working conditions, any gender, ages 18+

Filming: Dec. 9 through 13 in Norcross

Submission info: three pictures, age, height, weight, and all contact info

Email: EXTRAS@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "Chinese"

2. Project: "Scriptures" Season 2 on Max

Casting: Restaurant patrons and concert-goers, ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: Nov. 19 to 22 in Savannah

Apply at https://www.centralcasting.com/savannah/

3. Project: "Stranger Things"

Casting: athletic minors, any ethnicity, male, 5’5 or shorter, ages 9-13, sizes: boys 11-16. Must be willing to get a haircut.

Filming: Dec. 4 with fittings in late November

Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

Jobs

Entertainment Rigging Professional - Rhino Staging (on-call, part-time)

Requirements:

Must be experienced in rigging, climbing, and rope access

Must understand general industry terms and fundamental safety principles.

Must be able to work indoors or outdoors under varying weather conditions.

Must be able to work cohesively with teammates and supervisors.

Must wear appropriate attire and footwear for concert/corporate events.

Apply at: https://www.rhinostaging.com/

Workshops/News/Networking Opportunities

Trility Institute ‘Directing Actors for Camera’ two-day workshop

Date: Dec. 14 and 15

What you’ll learn:

Directors will experience the actor’s craft

Enhance an actor's performance to deliver dynamic, nuanced and honest performances by learning language and nuance

Explore the relationship between actor and director, ways to establish trust, collaborate and run a blocking rehearsal on a set

Learn more and secure your spot at https://trilithinstitute.org/event/directing-workshops/