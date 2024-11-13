Casting Call for Nov. 13, 2024: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. Project: Netflix’s "His and Hers"

Casting forensic techs, forensic photographers, coroners, joggers, pedestrians, mini mart customers with cars, and a cashier with car (ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity)

Filming: Nov. 19 to 21 in Atlanta (extras do not need to be available all dates)

Apply at www.HyltonCasting.com

2. Project: Hip Hop Festival

Casting multiple roles including rap artists, entourage types, paparazzi, rap artists' girlfriends, security guards, service people (ages 18+, any gender, any ethnicity)

Filming Nov. 19 in Atlanta and Norcross

Submit your full name, contact info, sizes, current photos, and age to red@centralcasting.com with the subject "HIP HOP FEST"

Workshops/News/Networking Opportunities

1. Outstanding TV Pilot Screenplay Competition

The deadline is Nov. 15. Applicants could win a $1,000 prize, mentorship from Emmy winners who produced and wrote "Succession" (Susan Soon He Stanton) and "Band of Brothers" (Erik Bork), and feedback from literary agents.

Submit at https://www.outstandingscreenplays.com/competitions-tv

2. Musical Theater Workshop for middle and high school students

The workshop will be Nov. 25 at the Trilith Institute and Alliance Theater and costs $30

This 2-hour class will teach an Introduction to singing techniques, basic choreography for a contemporary musical number, and drama techniques to create and explore musical theater.

Register at https://trilithinstitute.org/event/musical-theater-workshop

3. Anthony LeBlanc Workshops at Dad’s Garage

"Comedic Acting for Teens" on Nov. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Participants will learn improv, acting, scene study, and comedic writing/structure

"Comedic Directing Workshop for Adults" on Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop will be a crash course that will cover many different aspects of directing comedy, including Improv, sketch, and on-camera.

Register at https://www.dadsgarage.com/classes