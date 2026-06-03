Casting call: Netflix mystery thriller, puppet show

Whether you are looking to land a spot in the spotlight, secure your next major behind-the-scenes gig, or just rub elbows with Atlanta’s finest creatives, this week's casting and industry roundup has something for everyone. Grab your headshots, polish your resumes, and dive into these fresh opportunities!

BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Gunch and Reuben's Galactic Reunion puppet show

Casting: Audience members, any gender, any ethnicity, any age (children and adults)

Filming: June 24

Submission Info: Name, age, location, phone number, recent picture (send pictures individually)

Email: disajcasting@gmail.com

2. Project: Unnamed short project

Casting: Seeking Men and women to portray Reporters & New Yorker types, any Ethnicities, 18 and over

Filming: June 10 or 11

Compensation: PAID

Submission Info: Three pictures (headshot, full body, selfie), age, height, weight, all contact info

Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Subject: The Big Apple

3. Project: Talbot Pines

Casting: Small-town community festival with vendors, attractions, local workers, and festival activity throughout the town square, any gender, any ethnicity, any age

Filming: June 9-12 & 15

Compensation: PAID

Apply Here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTalbot

4. Project: Upcoming Free Bert S2

Note: No roles yet but heads up

JOBS

Position: Post-Production Artist

Company: Newell Brands

Duties:

Strong color correction, image manipulation, restoration, materials, fashion, patterns, compositing images and motion graphic

Manage workflow of assets from capture, retouching, to delivery of files to Digital Asset Management tool

Maintain rigorous quality control processes, reviewing and approving all outgoing content to ensure it meets our standards of excellence and exceeds client expectations

More

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in visual digital effects, digital filmmaking, media production, animation & visual effects, or related field (preferred)

3+ years of post-production experience with expertise in retouching

Experience in media consultancy, visual effects studio, entertainment industry, or consumer durables industry, motion design (preferred)

Advanced proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Bridge, Lightroom and After effects, More...

Apply At: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPost

NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING

Event: Georgia Production Partnership Speed Networking Mixer

When: June 7 from 3:30-6PM

Where: Wild Heaven Beer (2935 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329)

What: Industry partners, member, professionals, creatives, and emerging talent together for conversations, collaboration opportunities, and community building.

Perks:

FREE PARKING

First 20 guests will receive a complimentary drink