Casting Call: Netflix mystery thriller, puppet show
ATLANTA - Whether you are looking to land a spot in the spotlight, secure your next major behind-the-scenes gig, or just rub elbows with Atlanta’s finest creatives, this week's casting and industry roundup has something for everyone. Grab your headshots, polish your resumes, and dive into these fresh opportunities!
BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Gunch and Reuben's Galactic Reunion puppet show
Casting: Audience members, any gender, any ethnicity, any age (children and adults)
Filming: June 24
Submission Info: Name, age, location, phone number, recent picture (send pictures individually)
Email: disajcasting@gmail.com
2. Project: Unnamed short project
Casting: Seeking Men and women to portray Reporters & New Yorker types, any Ethnicities, 18 and over
Filming: June 10 or 11
Compensation: PAID
Submission Info: Three pictures (headshot, full body, selfie), age, height, weight, all contact info
Email: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com
Subject: The Big Apple
3. Project: Talbot Pines
Casting: Small-town community festival with vendors, attractions, local workers, and festival activity throughout the town square, any gender, any ethnicity, any age
Filming: June 9-12 & 15
Compensation: PAID
Apply Here: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallTalbot
4. Project: Upcoming Free Bert S2
Note: No roles yet but heads up
JOBS
Position: Post-Production Artist
Company: Newell Brands
Duties:
Strong color correction, image manipulation, restoration, materials, fashion, patterns, compositing images and motion graphic
Manage workflow of assets from capture, retouching, to delivery of files to Digital Asset Management tool
Maintain rigorous quality control processes, reviewing and approving all outgoing content to ensure it meets our standards of excellence and exceeds client expectations
More
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in visual digital effects, digital filmmaking, media production, animation & visual effects, or related field (preferred)
3+ years of post-production experience with expertise in retouching
Experience in media consultancy, visual effects studio, entertainment industry, or consumer durables industry, motion design (preferred)
Advanced proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Bridge, Lightroom and After effects, More...
Apply At: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPost
NEWS / EVENTS / NETWORKING
Event: Georgia Production Partnership Speed Networking Mixer
When: June 7 from 3:30-6PM
Where: Wild Heaven Beer (2935 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329)
What: Industry partners, member, professionals, creatives, and emerging talent together for conversations, collaboration opportunities, and community building.
Perks:
FREE PARKING
First 20 guests will receive a complimentary drink