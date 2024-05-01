Casting Call for May 1, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. The Shameik Moore-starring film "One Spoon of Chocolate" is hiring extras of all ethnicities and genders to play churchgoers, police officers and EMTs with real experience, and townspeople. The movie is filming May 1 through 29. Apply at destinationcastingextras@gmail.com with the subject "General ‘SC' Submission."

2. "SNL 1975" is looking for ladies for a paid extra opportunity with an overnight pay bump! Film dates are May 3 and 4. Email Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "Last Ladies."

3. A new untitled country band TV show is casting band members. Applicants need to be musicians in their 20s and 30s with real musical experience. The scene is filming on May 10. Submit your name, contact info, current photos, current sizes, dates of availability, if you’re registered with Central Casting, what instrument you play and your experience. Email Tag@centralcasting.com with the subject "Country band."

Jobs

Classic Tents is hiring a new warehouse associate. Duties include carrying out the logistics of receiving, processing, storing, and sending inventory according to customer orders and delivery schedules. Applicants will need their GED or high school diploma, must be able to lift 20-40 lbs, have their driver's license, and be available all week. Apply at https://classic-tents.com/careers.asp.

News

Atlanta Film Fest is happening now! The festival is happening at the Plaza Theater, Tara Theater, and lots of other locations around the city. The Creative Conference features panels for education and networking. To learn more and view the schedule, go to https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/

Have a Casting Call success story?

If you have a success story of applying for a casting we’ve talked about on the show, DM Tess Hammock and you could be featured on Casting Call!