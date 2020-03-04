Casting Call: March 4, 2020

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. When it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.

This means everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.comFind streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(RUNNING WILD & CRAZY)

* Seeking: Young Males & Females to portray Wild, Eclectic Rioters 18 – 30yrs

* MUST be physically fit and able to: Run, Riot, & Protest

* Submit: 3 pictures showing off your riot looks (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: Multiple days between March 15TH – April 5th

* Put “YOUNG RIOT” in subject line

Hylton Casting

Three Months (MTV Film)

(RABBI PHOTO – FEATURED ROLE)

* Seeking: A real “Orthodox Jewish Rabbi” – Must also have the proper attire.

* This will be a still photo ONLY!

* A family photo w/one of the lead actresses who’s depicted as being married to a rabbi.

* Shoots: Monday March 30th

* For more info & to Submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/3mrabbi/

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Shapes, Sizes & Ethnicities to portray “Townspeople” 8 – 80yrs

* All Minors must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor”

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “TOWNSPEOPLE” in subject line.

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities 18 – 22yrs to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: Throughout March (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Tammy Smith Casting

“Red Notice” (Film) RedNoticeExtras@TSCasting.com

(Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds)

* Seeking: Males & Females to portray fans watching a “Bullfight” 18 – 80yrs

* Hispanic, Middle Eastern, Black, Asian & Caucasians w/Eastern European looks

* Submit: 3 Current Photos: Mid Chest Up, Knees Up & Full Body

* Also Submit: Contact Info, Email, City & State you’re coming from.

* Age, Weight, Height, List you Current Sizes (pants, shirts, etc)

* Shoots: Tues. 3/10th, Wed. 3/11th & Thurs. 3/12th (MUST be available all 3 days)

* Put “BULLFIGHT 3 DAYS” in subject line

CL Casting

“New Feature Film” submissions@catrettcasting.com

(RIOT COPS)

* Seeking: Fit Caucasian Males to portray Riot Cops 18yrs & Older

* Must Be 6’1 – 6’9

* Submit: 3 pics (Headshot, Waist up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Contact Info

* Shoots: March 25TH & 26th

* Put “2 Day Cop” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(MALE PHOTO DOUBLE)

* Caucasian Male 18yrs & Older

* Ht. 5’4 – 5’6

* Wt. 140 – 155lbs

* Jacket: 35 – 38

* Shirt: 14.5 – 15.5

* Pants: 30/32 x 32

* Shoes: 6 – 8

* Interview: TBD within the next 2 weeks (Paid $37.50)

* Filming Dates: 7 Dates or more in March – Must have open availability

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

Casting TaylorMade

“Stranger Things” (Season 4)

(RUSSIAN MEN)

* Real Russian Caucasian Males or Caucasian Males w/a Russian look. 18yrs & Older

* FRESH FACES (You’ve never worked on this project before)

* Shoots: March 10th(possible additional dates March 11th & 25th)

* Click link to apply: castingtaylormade.com

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(COURTROOM)

* Men & Women of All Ethnicities to portray “Courtroom Attendees” 18yrs – Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “COURTROOM” in subject line

Destination Casting

“Untitled TV Movie” StockholmExtras@gmail.com

(FAMILY)

* Hispanic Men & Women to portray “Funeral Attendees” 18yrs – Older

* MUST HAVE FUNERAL ATTIRE

* Submit: 2 Current photos (Waist Up & Full body – facing the camera)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / NO Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FAMILY” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To Enter Their Database – Stop by their offices Mon – Thurs @ 10:00am & 2:00pm

* If Already Registered - you can update photos Monday – Friday 4:00pm – 6:00pm

* OFFICES: 235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

Bill Celler - Voiceovers

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* If you’re a beginner, Bill helps w/equipment, and producing your demo.

* If your current demo needs updating, Bill is your guy.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number.

To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login