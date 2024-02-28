Casting Call for Feb. 28, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. An unnamed project filming in Senoia in the latter part of March is looking for bands and individual musicians. While anyone can apply, the project will prefer country musical acts.

Email photos, contact info, and links to videos of performances to ECAcasting@gmail.com with the subject "BAR BAND."

2. "SNL 1975" is searching for hairstylists with real experience for a paid acting job. Actors will need to be Caucasian women between the ages of 35 and 60 and be available on March 20 and 21.

Email three pictures, age, height, weight, hairstyling experience, and contact info to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "75 HAIR."

Crew/ Industry Jobs

1. Creative Coast has a job opening for an executive director. Duties include leadership, stakeholder management, team management, fundraising, and community engagement. For more info, visit https://thecreativecoast.org/ and submit your resume and cover letter to suzanne@kirkhr.com.

2. NBCUniversal is looking for a production supplies associate. This department oversees rentals, manufacturing, and custom fabrication services. Duties include ordering and processing production supplies for TV, film and feature projects, Overseeing office administration functions, and ensuring a positive customer experience.

Apply at https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/NBCUniversal3/743999957718653-production-supplies-associate