Casting Call for Feb. 14, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. "Cobra Kai" is looking for high-end international-looking extras between the ages of 30 and 65 and buffet workers, servers, bartenders, and both attendants between 18 and 35 for a multiple days of filming. The scenes will appear to be in Barcelona, but are filming in Georgia. Email your info to cobraKaiExtras6@gmail.com with the subject line "SPONSOR" or "WORKER,"

2. "SNL 1975" is searching for extras to pretend to be in a barbershop quarter, but there's no singing involved. Filming could be at any time from March 20 to May 1. Email your info - including your age, height, weight, and all contact information - to extras@roselockecasting.com with the subject line: "QUARTET." Please include three pictures of yourself.

3. "Divorce Court" is filming its 26th season and is casting adult audience members. The show is filming on Feb. 27 and 28 and March 1 and 2. Apply to be a paid member of the audience here.

Crew

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a senior FX artist for full-time hybrid work partly in Alpharetta. Job duties include developing visual effects for video games, working with designers, and providing creative feedback. The ideal candidate will have five or more years of FX experience, strong technical knowledge, and the ability to collaborate. Apply here: https://jobs.lever.co/hirezstudios/

News

1. Georgia Production Partnership and the Atlanta Film Society are hosting a PA Academy on June 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for adults looking to start a career as a crew member. The on-set training includes but is not limited to:

Production terminology and paperwork

Film crew titles, job descriptions, and hierarchy

Department duties and responsibilities

Office and set etiquette - Do's and Don’ts

How a typical day proceeds - from commercials and music videos to features and television

Locking up the set, distribution, and petty cash

Walkie protocol, terminology, and sign out

Supporting your AD team

Kits and gear

Scholarships are available. Learn more here: https://atlff.eventive.org/schedule

2. Manuel’s Tavern is hosting an Eat, Drink, and Be Indie networking event for people who want to be more involved in the industry on Feb. 20 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.