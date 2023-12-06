Casting Call for Dec. 6, 2023: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the new year, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Acting/Extras

1. Tyler Perry’s "All the Queen’s Men" is looking for male and female extras 21-years-old or older for a paid opportunity filming on Dec. 7.

Email ATQMextras@gmail.com with your name, phone number, age, height, weight, sizes (shirt, pants, jacket, etc.), race, car details (color, year,make model), tattoos, and two recent pictures (one headshot and one full body).

2. "Hysteria" needs a dogwalker, so if you have a dog and are free on Dec. 11, this may be an opportunity for you. They are looking for a male or female extra but the animal must be your own dog.

The movie is filming in Covington

See Taylor Made Casting for more details.

3. Sony is bringing back "The Karate Kid" and is looking for a teenage actor to play the titular role.

See Sony Pictures' website for more details.

Crew:

1. Cinelease is looking for a stage manager. Apply here.

Upcoming News:

1. American Pickers will be returning to Georgia! If you believe you have a valuable or interesting antique, and you’d like to be featured on the show, submit your information here.

2. "Superman: Legacy" will begin production in Georgia in 2024 at Trillith Studios. Stay tuned because there will be casting calls for extras.