Casting Call for April 30, 2025: Extra and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras Casting Call

Project: Cape

Casting: Pedestrians with cars (no red, white or black cars), any gender, any ethnicity, ages 18+

Filming: Now - May 9 in Doraville and Atlanta

Apply at https://castingtaylormade.com/

Project: "The Good Daughter"

Casting: Fresh faces! New background actors to portray lawyers, business professionals, journalists, reporters, photographers, angry parents, and more.

Filming: May 29 in Marietta

Submission info: Send three photographs (include a dated photo and full body), your age, height, weight and all contact information to Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com with the subject "Courthouse Chaos"

Project: "Your Mother"

Casting: Photo double (Minor), ages 9-13, male, with a height around 4’2" to 4’4", Looks similar to picture below

Filming: May 2 to May 9 in Fayetteville and Atlanta

Submission info: Send a recent headshot and body photo, your child's sizes, name of child and contact info to senior@centralcasting.com with the subject "MINOR PHOTO DOUBLE"

(Courtesy Tess Hammock)

Jobs

Event Operations and Logistics with the Atlanta Braves

Duties:

Facilitate non-gameday and gameday events, including off-site activations, on-field presentations, alumni autograph signings, Kids Run the Bases, and post-game concerts.

Interact with fans and staff in a positive and professional manner

Support all organization’s logistical needs for events and meetings

Requirements:

Must be available to work year-round

Degree preferred by not required.

Well organized and able to prioritize, coordinate, and manage simultaneous tasks/projects

Apply at https://www.mlb.com/braves/team/jobs

News/Networking/Events

1. Stilwell Casting’s Sara Watkins and actress Tommi Aleman are hosting a free Auditioning for Commercials class. Participants will learn how to audition for commercials and other basics.

The class will be on May 12 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. Learn more here: https://www.getscenestudios.com/online

2. Atlanta Film Festival Creative Conference is hosting "The Craft of Acting" panel on May 1 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Tara Theater. Participants will learn how to prepare for difficult or complex scenes, how to create authenticity in your character, how to become someone different from your own experiences, tips for navigating the business in these very slow times, tactics for dealing with rejection, and advice for up-and-coming actors.

Learn more and get tickets at https://www.atlantafilmfestival.com/