Casting Call for April 10, 2024: Extras and acting roles in metro Atlanta

Atlanta movie and TV productions are looking to cast roles in the next few weeks, and entertainment insider Tess Hammock has the scoop.

Here are the productions Hammock shared on Good Day Atlanta that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

Background/Extras

1. "Found" is filming its second season and the drama is looking for adults of all genders and ethnicities to play multiple roles.

The show is filming within the next week. You can apply at castingtaylormade.com.

2. The Reelshort App is filming a new project titled "The Boy I Met in Paris." The project needs adults for multiple roles for a day of shooting on April 16.

Apply at Apply.CastingAllTalent.com or create a profile at signup.castingalltalent.com

Jobs

1. Want to intern for Tyler Perry Studios? The studio is looking for interns for a six-week paid program. The curriculum includes production, studio operations, post-production, wardrobe/costumes, and more. You must be a current college student who is 18 or older, be available 16 hours a week, and live in the metro Atlanta area. To find out if you qualify and to apply, visit dreamers.tylerperrystudios.com

2. UP TV is hiring an operations assistant for its content services. Duties include communicating with producers and editors, reviewing all content, tracking project requests, scheduling editors and facilities for content creation, prepping for content creation and more. Eligible applicants will have a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study. Experience in network operations is preferred. Apply on UP TV's website.

News

SCAD TVFest is hosting a screenwriting event on April 19. Participants can experience workshops and special exhibitions, including Writer’s Guild Library pop-up presenters like WGF librarians and Briana Belser, a screenwriter for "Grey's Anatomy," 'Ginny & Georgia," and more. Learn more about the day’s events and buy tickets at https://www.scad.edu/calendar/events

Have a Casting Call success story?

If you have a success story of applying for a casting we’ve talked about on the show, DM Tess Hammock and you could be featured on Casting Call!



