Cast of 'The Lion King' hosts workshop at boys and girls club in Atlanta

Members of the cast of Disney’s The Lion King made a special stop in Atlanta, hosting a performing arts workshop at the John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club of metro Atlanta.

The workshop, organized in collaboration with Regions Broadway of Atlanta, aimed to introduce young participants to the core elements of musical theatre — singing, acting, and dancing.

Organizers said the event was designed to inspire the next generation of theatre actors and professionals, offering kids the opportunity to learn directly from cast members of the iconic production.

The Lion King is currently showing at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, with performances running through Sunday. Click here for more information.