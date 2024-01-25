Expand / Collapse search
Police searching for gunman in shooting of teen at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - Police are hoping the public can help them find a man wanted in a shooting in southwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2023, near a BP gas station on the 2200 block of Cascade Road.

When officers got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injury.

Investigators believe the victim had been in a fight before the shooting with a known suspect who may go by the name "JT."

Officials shared surveillance photos of the reported suspect taken around the time of the shooting.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

If you know anything that could help identify the suspect, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477  or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org,