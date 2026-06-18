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Cartersville police seize cash, weapons during drug crackdown

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cartersville
Published June 18, 2026 5:15 PM EDT
Published June 18, 2026 5:15 PM EDT
Cartersville police crack down on drug dealing
Cartersville police crack down on drug dealing

Cartersville police crack down on drug dealing

A sweeping Cartersville drug crackdown resulted in multiple arrests after officers seized a massive stash of crack cocaine, cash and a gun loaded with armor-piercing rounds following a traffic stop last Tuesday night.

The Brief

    • Cartersville police are intensifying efforts against local drug dealers following multiple recent arrests.
    • A traffic stop on Tuesday night led officers to a gun with armor-piercing rounds, cash, and crack cocaine.
    • Police Chief Kevin Cloninger made community feedback a priority this year to remove illicit substances from the streets.

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police are launching a major crackdown on drug activity after making multiple arrests over the past couple of weeks.

What we know:

A traffic stop Tuesday night sparked a significant drug recovery when officers pulled over 47-year-old Jerrod Sheppard. Shepherd ran from his car, but officers caught him and discovered crack cocaine inside the vehicle. 

A subsequent search of his apartment revealed a gun loaded with armor-piercing rounds, bundles of cash, and a half-pound of crack cocaine. Investigators state that the drugs were packaged in a manner that you would see a street level dealer get from a higher source. He would then distribute it to other suppliers. 

The operation follows a series of recent busts across the city. Last week, police arrested 64-year-old Paul Campbell, who allegedly used a home on Jones Street to sell crack cocaine despite not living in Bartow County. 

Two weeks ago, community complaints about drug activity led authorities to arrest 56-year-old Scott Walsh for distributing methamphetamine. Three others were also arrested in that bust. 

Lonnie Elsner, a resident living in the public housing complex, expressed relief about the crackdown, noting that the area is meant for families and not drug trafficking.

What we don't know:

Police have also not released the specific higher source or supplier that Shepherd allegedly used to obtain his drug supply.

What they're saying:

"It's always good to get any type of dealer. You can get off the street," said Capt. Greg Sparacio with the Cartersville Police Department. Sparacio added that his department has set drug activity back tremendously through these consecutive operations.

Local authorities emphasize that the enforcement surge aligns directly with the goals of Police Chief Kevin Cloninger, who took over this year. Chief Cloninger has prioritized listening to residents, who have clearly voiced their desire to get illicit substances out of their neighborhoods.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Capt. Greg Sparacio of the Cartersville Police Department, who explained the details of the arrests and the department's strategic shift under Chief Kevin Cloninger, as well as community resident Lonnie Elsner.

CartersvilleCrime and Public SafetyNews