Cartersville man faces 35 felony charges in child exploitation case

article

The Brief Dennis Popham was arrested on 35 counts of child sexual exploitation after a months-long investigation initiated by a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Authorities traced the online download of child sexual abuse material to Popham's residence, leading to a search warrant and seizure of multiple electronic devices. The Cartersville Police Department acknowledged the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Digital Forensic Investigations Unit for their assistance in the case.



A Cartersville man has been arrested on 35 counts of sexual exploitation of children following a months-long investigation that began with a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

What we know:

According to the Cartersville Police Department, investigators received the tip on Jan. 28 regarding the online download of child sexual abuse material. Authorities traced the activity to a residence within the Cartersville city limits.

Police executed a search warrant at the home, seizing multiple electronic devices as part of the investigation.

On July 22, officers with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division arrested Dennis Popham on 35 felony counts. He is being held at the Bartow County Jail.

What they're saying:

The Cartersville Police Department thanked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Digital Forensic Investigations Unit for assisting in the case.