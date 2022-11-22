Police: Man charged in abduction of 10-month-old Cartersville boy

article

State officials have arrested a man in connection to a reported child abduction in Cartersville Monday night.

At around 6:15 p.m., Cartersville officers were dispatched to 366 Old Mill Road where they found Maurice Hall. Officials had reports that Hall took a 10-month-old boy without the mother's permission and had plans to transport him to South Georgia.

Investigators contacted state law enforcement who were able to get in touch with Hall through his cell phone. They negotiated a transfer of the child from Hall to a relative in south Atlanta. The baby was then returned to his mother in Cartersville. Officers said he was not harmed.

Hall was arrested in Monroe County by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with kidnapping, felony theft by taking, and robbery in Bartow County.

Officials said Hall was hit with additional charges in Monroe County and had outstanding warrants in Cherokee County.