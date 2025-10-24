Expand / Collapse search

Cartersville HS student injured on Highway 41 running from school

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 24, 2025 1:12pm EDT
Cartersville
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • 17-year-old student hit utility trailer while running across Highway 41
    • Teen suffered a serious leg injury and was hospitalized
    • Cause of student fleeing from school administrators still unknown

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A 17-year-old Cartersville High School student was seriously injured Friday morning after running into the side of a utility trailer on Highway 41, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Investigators say the student was running from school administrators when he collided with the trailer being towed by a pickup truck. He suffered a severe leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The student has not been identified, and it remains unclear why he fled from school staff. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the school, which confirmed that a student from the school was struck by a vehicle while off campus near the school and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. They did not confim if the student was running away from school administrators.

The Source

  • Information provided by Georgia State Patrol. Information is subject to change as new information is received. 

CartersvilleNews