Cartersville HS student injured on Highway 41 running from school

The Brief 17-year-old student hit utility trailer while running across Highway 41 Teen suffered a serious leg injury and was hospitalized Cause of student fleeing from school administrators still unknown



A 17-year-old Cartersville High School student was seriously injured Friday morning after running into the side of a utility trailer on Highway 41, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Investigators say the student was running from school administrators when he collided with the trailer being towed by a pickup truck. He suffered a severe leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The student has not been identified, and it remains unclear why he fled from school staff. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the school, which confirmed that a student from the school was struck by a vehicle while off campus near the school and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. They did not confim if the student was running away from school administrators.