Cartersville HS student injured on Highway 41 running from school
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A 17-year-old Cartersville High School student was seriously injured Friday morning after running into the side of a utility trailer on Highway 41, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
What we know:
Investigators say the student was running from school administrators when he collided with the trailer being towed by a pickup truck. He suffered a severe leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
The student has not been identified, and it remains unclear why he fled from school staff. FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the school, which confirmed that a student from the school was struck by a vehicle while off campus near the school and was transported by ambulance to a hospital. They did not confim if the student was running away from school administrators.