Cartersville drug bust: 4 arrested after anonymous tip leads police to meth house

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The Brief An anonymous tip about suspected drug activity led Cartersville police to launch a swift narcotics investigation on North Tennessee Street. Investigators discovered a man was actively distributing ounces of methamphetamine each week from a local home. Authorities arrested four suspects on multiple felony drug and probation violation charges during the operation.



A middle-aged man with a history of local and federal felony convictions faces new charges after police raided a Cartersville home where investigators say he was dealing ounces of methamphetamine a week.

Cartersville police probe

What we know:

An anonymous tip about suspected drug activity launched a swift investigation at 709 North Tennessee Street. Cartersville Police Department investigators determined that a resident, 56-year-old Scott Allen Walsh, was actively distributing between three and four ounces of methamphetamine every week.

Officers arrested Walsh, who has a history of numerous local and federal felony drug convictions. Police charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction and violation of probation.

Three other suspects were also jailed during the sweep. James Bradley Millwood and Tessa Nicole Taylor face charges of methamphetamine possession, possession by ingestion and possession of drug-related objects. Anna Nicole Clark faces charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession by ingestion, possession of drug-related objects and violation of parole. Cartersville police thanked the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for assisting with the case.

Open case details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timeline of the surveillance or when the anonymous tip first reached investigators. Police have not released whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with the weekly drug distribution network.