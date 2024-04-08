Woman charged in deadly Cartersville apartment stabbing

article

A murder in Cartersville is under investigation as a 30-year-old woman faces charges.

Cartersville police say Tyla Nasha Coleman stabbed an unidentified man in the neck at the Collins Pointe Apartments on Collins Place Sunday night.

He was rushed to the Cartersville Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Coleman was charged with murder during the commission of a felony. She was taken to the Bartow County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Cartersville Police Department at 770-382-5690.