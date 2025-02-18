14-year-old shot, killed in Cartersville

A 14-year-old boy in Cartersville was fatally shot on Monday.

What we know:

The teen was rushed to Cartersville Piedmont Hospital and then life lighted to Scottish Rite for further treatment.

He later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Officials say they will not name the victim or release any further details on the case out of "respect for the family."

There has been no word of a suspect.