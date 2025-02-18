14-year-old shot, killed in Cartersville
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - A 14-year-old boy in Cartersville was fatally shot on Monday.
What we know:
The teen was rushed to Cartersville Piedmont Hospital and then life lighted to Scottish Rite for further treatment.
He later died from his injuries.
What we don't know:
Officials say they will not name the victim or release any further details on the case out of "respect for the family."
There has been no word of a suspect.
The Source: This information has been confirmed by the Cartersville Police Department.