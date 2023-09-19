Carter Center announces festivities for Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday

In less than two weeks, the nation will celebrate a monumental occasion - the 99th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter. The man who had once occupied the highest office in the land is the country's oldest living president, and the anticipation is building as his birthday, Oct. 1, draws near.

The Carter Presidential Library and Museum has decided to mark this extraordinary milestone in a truly special way. They are sharing a heartwarming video online that invites people from all corners of the nation to join in and send their heartfelt birthday wishes to the former president.

The Carter Center is also planning to host a big birthday party and a screening of the 1977 film "All the President's Men." This iconic movie, which chronicled the Watergate scandal, was a significant part of President Carter's era, and it was a fitting choice for this occasion.

Also, in a nod to President Carter's age, the library and museum will offer admission for the day at the astonishingly low price of just 99 cents. Children and teenagers under 16 will be admitted absolutely free.

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN WISH JIMMY CARTER HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Additionally, admirers are also invited to sign a virtual birthday card for the former president or submit a photo of yourself to become part of an intricate mosaic. And, if you decide to share a birthday wish online, use the social media hashtag #JimmyCarter99.