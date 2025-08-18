Carrolton man arrested for child exploitation after tip

The Brief Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies Brody Dean Harlan, 23, of Carrollton on three counts of child sexual exploitation. The arrest comes after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Deputies say Harlan was in possession of and distributed child sexual abuse material.



A Carrolton man is under arrest in Coweta County after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the alleged discovery of child sexual abuse material.

What we know:

Brody Dean Harlan is facing multiple felony charges of child sexual exploitation, according to deputies with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. They say they arrested Harlan at a traffic stop near the Newnan downtown square.

They say they began investigating Harlan in May after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Arrest warrants the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office obtained for Harlan accuse the Carrollton man of both possession and distribution of child pornography.

He’s charged with three felony counts of child sexual exploitation.

What's next:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says this is a continuing investigation. They have seized all of his electronic devices and, depending on what they find there, he could face additional charges.