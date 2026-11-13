Carrollton officer death: Indictment reveals seizure history in 2025 crash

The Brief A grand jury indicted Hannah Alivia Callahan on eight counts, including serious injury by vehicle, after an officer died following a crash last year. Prosecutors allege Callahan knew she was prone to seizures and drove at least twice before the fatal collision on Highway 27 near downtown Carrollton. Under Georgia driver licensing rules, drivers with seizure histories must remain seizure-free for at least six months before obtaining or keeping a standard Class C license.



A 12-page indictment reveals new details about the driving and medical history of the woman charged in the death of a Carrollton police officer who was struck while directing traffic.

Carrollton police officer death indictment

What we know:

Hannah Alivia Callahan remains locked up at the Carroll County Jail on eight counts five months after Carrollton Police Officer Dustin Krish died. Prosecutors indicted Callahan more than a year after she struck Krish while he directed traffic on Highway 27 near downtown Carrollton in June 2025.

Following Krish's death this summer, the Carroll County District Attorney's Office classified the incident as an open, pending criminal investigation. Count three of the 12-page indictment, serious injury by vehicle, details how the collision caused brain damage.

Prosecutors allege Callahan knew she was prone to seizures and got behind the wheel at least twice before the crash.

Georgia seizure driving rules

Big picture view:

Under Georgia law, patients with a history of seizures are expected to self-report their condition to Driver's Services. State rules generally require drivers to remain seizure-free for at least six months before they can obtain or keep a noncommercial Class C driver's license.

Drivers who experience seizures only while sleeping, known as nocturnal epilepsy, may qualify for a limited daylight-only license even if they have been seizure-free for less than six months. Drivers may also need to submit a physician's evaluation or medical report to the Georgia Department of Driver Services confirming seizure control and treatment compliance, though state law does not force doctors to automatically report epilepsy patients.

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Prior rescue in LaGrange

The backstory:

One month before the crash that claimed Krish's life, Jozion Reed rescued Callahan in LaGrange after authorities said she suffered a seizure while driving. Cars had to swerve off the road into the median to avoid her oncoming vehicle before Reed stepped in to stop it.

The city of LaGrange formally honored Reed for his heroics after he exited his own car and dove into Callahan's moving vehicle to hit the brake.

Rescuer reacts to fatal crash

What they're saying:

Reed described the terrifying moments on the LaGrange roadway when he realized Callahan was unconscious behind the wheel and heading toward an 18-wheeler.

"Her head was in the steering wheel. And I was like, 'Oh, no. She's headed towards an 18-wheeler,'" Reed said. "I was able to dive headfirst towards the brake. Not even 5 feet were other cars. I thank the Lord for putting me in that position that day."

Reed said he stayed in touch with Callahan following the rescue and was stunned to learn she was involved in the fatal Carrollton crash.

"I'd say two or three times we have communicated after it happened and she was telling me she was truly blessed I could help her and I was shocked. I wish I was there to prevent it," Reed said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether Callahan's driver's license was active or suspended at the time of the June 2025 crash, or whether she ever reported her seizure history to the Georgia Department of Driver Services following the May 2025 incident in LaGrange.