Kemp extends state of emergency for 4 North Georgia counties after floods

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Thursday extending the State of Emergency for severe flooding in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties for seven more days. The order keeps state emergency resources deployed across the four mountain counties through 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 19 unless renewed or ended earlier. The extension follows last week's severe flooding in North Georgia, which killed one woman, forced 100 water rescues and caused widespread road and infrastructure damage.



Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency for four North Georgia mountain counties as state and local crews continue recovery efforts following last week's devastating floods.

What we know:

Kemp signed the executive order Thursday, which he originally issued Nov. 5 after heavy showers and thunderstorms triggered severe flooding across the mountainous region for another seven days.

The extension applies to Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties and remains in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, unless the governor issues another order to extend or end it sooner.

"As our emergency management and public safety partners continue to respond to last week’s flooding in north Georgia, I’ve extended the state of emergency for 4 counties to ensure all necessary resources remain available," Kemp said in a statement announcing the order.

According to the text of the executive order, Kemp determined after consulting with state emergency management officials that keeping the declaration in place is necessary to protect Georgia's economy and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors.

The backstory:

The Nov. 5–6 storm system swelled rivers and mountain creeks across North Georgia, killing 56-year-old Ellijay resident Julie Barrs when floodwaters swept her car off Old CCC Camp Road in Murray County. Emergency crews conducted 100 rescues across Fannin and Gilmer counties as washed-out roads and culverts cut off residents and the Toccoa River crested at a record 18 feet in McCaysville.

In a separate update at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Fannin County officials said assessment teams have evaluated 1,012 structures across the county so far following the flooding.

Under preliminary FEMA definitions provided by the county, "affected" properties had water in crawlspaces or unfinished basements or damage to attached structures, while "minor" damage means up to 18 inches of water in living spaces below electrical outlets or water intrusion in a finished basement. "Major" damage reflects water above electrical outlets or exceeding 18 inches in living spaces up to the roofline, and "destroyed" structures had water above the roofline, failure of two or more structural components or displacement from their foundations.

38 homes were destroyed and 169 had major damage, while two businesses were destroyed and 78 had major damage.

County officials noted the figures are preliminary classifications based on observed damage, not structural inspections, repair-cost estimates or final determinations of disaster assistance eligibility, and may change as teams continue surveying the county.

What we don't know:

State officials have not said whether the state of emergency will need to be renewed beyond Nov. 19 as debris removal and road repairs continue across the mountain counties.

Authorities also have not released an updated total cost estimate for public infrastructure damage in the four counties or indicated whether Georgia will seek federal disaster assistance.

What you can do:

Fannin County Emergency Management Agency officials are extending volunteer operations at McCaysville City Hall over the next week and are asking residents to sign up for water distribution shifts. Anyone with specialized skills who wants to assist with recovery efforts is also encouraged to let officials know.

Officials are asking the public to pause general donations to McCaysville Flood Relief for now following an overwhelming outpouring of community support. At this time, officials are only accepting small, 1-pound Coleman-style propane heater bottles and carbon monoxide detectors, and they plan to post updates as recovery needs evolve.

Anyone in the affected area who needs supplies or assistance can contact the flood relief donation center at 289 Blue Ridge Drive in McCaysville.