Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Newton County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Douglas County, Dawson County, Oglethorpe County, Paulding County, Carroll County, Dade County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Jasper County, Clayton County, Troup County, Pickens County, Forsyth County, Barrow County, Pike County, Floyd County, Lamar County, DeKalb County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Murray County, Hall County, Heard County, Cobb County, Gordon County, South Fulton County, Fayette County, Butts County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Walker County, Gilmer County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Whitfield County, Union County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Oconee County, Greene County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Bartow County, Putnam County, Henry County, Upson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Polk County, Haralson County, White County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Floyd County, Paulding County, Forsyth County, Lumpkin County, Polk County, Cobb County, White County, Towns County, Dawson County, Union County, Whitfield County, Heard County, Gilmer County, Douglas County, Meriwether County, Murray County, Coweta County, Chattooga County, Troup County, Gordon County, Catoosa County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Dade County, Pickens County, Walker County, Fannin County

Thieves target woman's truck at gas station, then trooper stepped in

By Hernan Gutierrez
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published November 13, 2026 10:16 PM EST
Published November 13, 2026 10:16 PM EST
Forsyth gas station theft ends with two arrests
Forsyth gas station theft ends with two arrests

Forsyth gas station theft ends with two arrests

A Georgia State Trooper and an off-duty Bibb County deputy arrested two suspects in Forsyth after one man allegedly stole a bag containing $13,000 from a woman's truck at the Lee Street Marathon and dragged the intervening trooper 30 to 40 feet.

The Brief

    • A Georgia State Trooper was dragged up to 40 feet after intervening in a $13,000 Forsyth gas station robbery on Thursday.
    • Investigators arrested two out-of-town men after an off-duty Bibb County deputy assisted the injured trooper during a brief struggle.
    • Local police warn drivers to lock their doors and hide valuables during the holiday shopping season to prevent quick thefts.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia State Trooper sustained minor injuries after being dragged 30 to 40 feet while stopping two men from stealing a bag containing more than $13,000 at a Forsyth gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Forsyth gas station robbery details

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marathon on Lee Street in Monroe County, according to Forsyth police. A woman was pumping gas when a passenger exited an SUV, grabbed a bag of cash from her truck and jumped back inside as the driver attempted to speed away.

A Georgia State Trooper happened to be in the parking lot and witnessed the theft unfold. "The trooper was in the parking lot and witnessed the incident. He ran up and was screaming to attempt to get her attention," said Lt. Kimberly Barnett with the Forsyth Police Department.

The trooper grabbed onto the side of the fleeing vehicle and was dragged roughly 30 to 40 feet before drawing his weapon and pointing it at the men, Barnett said. According to the Georgia State Patrol, an off-duty Bibb County deputy stepped in to help arrest the passenger during a brief struggle.

Police identified the two suspects as 29-year-old Darius Mickens and 26-year-old Tywann Blackmon. Both men are from out of town, have prior run-ins with law enforcement and are currently being held at the Monroe County Jail on robbery charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman whose cash was taken, though local police confirmed she was not physically hurt during the ordeal. Investigators also have not yet determined why the woman was traveling with more than $13,000 in cash.

While Barnett noted she does not believe Mickens and Blackmon knew the victim beforehand, police have not disclosed how the suspects spotted the money or if they had been following her. Additionally, officials have not specified the exact nature of the minor injuries the state trooper suffered.

Heavy law enforcement presence

Local perspective:

Having a state trooper nearby at the exact moment of a crime is not unusual in Forsyth, which is home to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Because officers from various departments frequently train in the area, local police noted it is common to see a heavy law enforcement presence around town.

"It's not that crazy for Forsyth," Barnett said.

Customer Cameron Gladwell was at the Marathon station around the time of the robbery and noted the high volume of troopers nearby. "I counted at least 15 state troopers in the area," Gladwell said.

Gladwell added that the heavy police presence likely saved the victim from a devastating loss. "I bet it was a bit of a blessing to that person for somebody to be right there and available when it happened, because most people wouldn't be able to say the same thing," Gladwell said. "Somewhat crazy. I mean again given the odds based on the area. It's a little bit more likely than in some other areas."

Holiday shopping safety warning

What you can do:

Thursday's daylight theft prompted Forsyth police to issue an urgent reminder to drivers about vehicle security. Law enforcement officials are urging residents to lock their doors every time they step out, even if they only plan to be away from their vehicles for a brief moment.

"You see how quick these types of things can happen, so secure your vehicles and be vigilant," Barnett said. "It's holiday shopping season. Let's make sure that we don't leave any valuables sitting out that can be seen inside of our vehicles."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Forsyth Police Lt. Kimberly Barnett, who provided details on the arrest and vehicle safety warnings, as well as the Georgia State Patrol, witness Cameron Gladwell and broadcast reporting by FOX 5's Hernan Gutierrez.

GeorgiaNewsCrime and Public Safety