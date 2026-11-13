Thieves target woman's truck at gas station, then trooper stepped in

The Brief A Georgia State Trooper was dragged up to 40 feet after intervening in a $13,000 Forsyth gas station robbery on Thursday. Investigators arrested two out-of-town men after an off-duty Bibb County deputy assisted the injured trooper during a brief struggle. Local police warn drivers to lock their doors and hide valuables during the holiday shopping season to prevent quick thefts.



A Georgia State Trooper sustained minor injuries after being dragged 30 to 40 feet while stopping two men from stealing a bag containing more than $13,000 at a Forsyth gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Forsyth gas station robbery details

What we know:

The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marathon on Lee Street in Monroe County, according to Forsyth police. A woman was pumping gas when a passenger exited an SUV, grabbed a bag of cash from her truck and jumped back inside as the driver attempted to speed away.

A Georgia State Trooper happened to be in the parking lot and witnessed the theft unfold. "The trooper was in the parking lot and witnessed the incident. He ran up and was screaming to attempt to get her attention," said Lt. Kimberly Barnett with the Forsyth Police Department.

The trooper grabbed onto the side of the fleeing vehicle and was dragged roughly 30 to 40 feet before drawing his weapon and pointing it at the men, Barnett said. According to the Georgia State Patrol, an off-duty Bibb County deputy stepped in to help arrest the passenger during a brief struggle.

Police identified the two suspects as 29-year-old Darius Mickens and 26-year-old Tywann Blackmon. Both men are from out of town, have prior run-ins with law enforcement and are currently being held at the Monroe County Jail on robbery charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman whose cash was taken, though local police confirmed she was not physically hurt during the ordeal. Investigators also have not yet determined why the woman was traveling with more than $13,000 in cash.

While Barnett noted she does not believe Mickens and Blackmon knew the victim beforehand, police have not disclosed how the suspects spotted the money or if they had been following her. Additionally, officials have not specified the exact nature of the minor injuries the state trooper suffered.

Heavy law enforcement presence

Local perspective:

Having a state trooper nearby at the exact moment of a crime is not unusual in Forsyth, which is home to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center. Because officers from various departments frequently train in the area, local police noted it is common to see a heavy law enforcement presence around town.

"It's not that crazy for Forsyth," Barnett said.

Customer Cameron Gladwell was at the Marathon station around the time of the robbery and noted the high volume of troopers nearby. "I counted at least 15 state troopers in the area," Gladwell said.

Gladwell added that the heavy police presence likely saved the victim from a devastating loss. "I bet it was a bit of a blessing to that person for somebody to be right there and available when it happened, because most people wouldn't be able to say the same thing," Gladwell said. "Somewhat crazy. I mean again given the odds based on the area. It's a little bit more likely than in some other areas."

Holiday shopping safety warning

What you can do:

Thursday's daylight theft prompted Forsyth police to issue an urgent reminder to drivers about vehicle security. Law enforcement officials are urging residents to lock their doors every time they step out, even if they only plan to be away from their vehicles for a brief moment.

"You see how quick these types of things can happen, so secure your vehicles and be vigilant," Barnett said. "It's holiday shopping season. Let's make sure that we don't leave any valuables sitting out that can be seen inside of our vehicles."